Cumberland County school basketball court robbery suspect arrested

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A suspect in an armed robbery at an elementary school’s basketball courts in Cumberland County has been arrested.

New Cumberland Borough Police say three armed suspects in ski masks approached people on the Hillside Elementary courts just before 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 15.

Police said the suspects, who had handguns, stole the victim’s belongings and left the scene in a silver 2010 Mercury.

On November 19, police say 19-year-old Jeffrey Beck Jr. was arrested in connection to the robbery.

Online court documents show that he is facing three felony charges including robbery, aggravated assault, and conspiracy to receive stolen property, among other charges.

Beck is currently being held at Cumberland County Prison with bail set at $99,000, online court documents show.

Police continue to say that the incident was not at random and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact police at (717)-774-0400.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.