Cumberland County settles lawsuit over strip searches at its jail

BRIDGETON - Cumberland County has agreed to a $2.2 million settlement of a lawsuit alleging improper strip searches at the county jail.

The settlement would fund payments of $450 each for some 5,000 people, a preliminary agreement says.

The group is made up of people who were strip searched upon being jailed for non-indictable offenses, such as a failure to pay fines or child support, between May 8, 2018 and May 6, 2020.

And if money goes unclaimed, up to $200,000 would be directed to charities "that provide services to benefit to class members generally," the agreement says.

Vineland man awaits sentencing Cumberland County Jail officer threatened woman over their secret relationship, jury says

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

In addition, the county voluntarily stopped the contested strip searches after the suit was filed in May 2020, noted Oliver Barry, a Wildwood attorney representing the detainees.

"That's one of the benefits we're very happy with," he observed in an interview.

A county representative did not respond to a request for comment.

The settlement was first reported by John Paff, a public-records activist who blogs at TransparencyNJ.

The proposed settlement says the county is settling the class action suit "to avoid the time, expense and inherent uncertainties of defending protracted litigation."

It noted the searches had been ruled "to violate state constitutional and statutory law in this litigation."

The settlement directs payments of $10,000 to four named plaintiffs. and provides up to $410,000 in additional funds for attorneys' fees and expenses.

Superior Court Judge Niki Arbittier has scheduled a final approval hearing for April 5 in her Bridgeton courtroom.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Cumberland County Jail strip-search lawsuit nears conclusion