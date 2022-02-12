Cumberland County sheriff: Deputy fired after shooting at fleeing vehicle

police lights

A Cumberland County deputy was fired this week after he shot seven rounds at a fleeing vehicle Tuesday night in Eastover, the Sheriff's Department said Friday.

Luis Antonio Hernadez Jr., 40, was terminated Thursday following an internal investigation. A second probe is underway to investigate whether Hernandez committed a crime during the incident, a news release said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened after Hernandez was called to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a cul-de-sac on Mercedes Drive about 10:45 p.m.

As Hernandez approached the vehicle, he saw three people inside and ordered the occupants to show their hands. The individuals put their hands out the window and Hernandez then directed the front seat passenger to exit the car, the release said.

Once the person did, the vehicle sped off, and Hernandez reportedly opened fire. No injuries were reported, the Sheriff's Office said.

Hernandez had been employed with the Sheriff’s Office since 2019.

Military & Crime Editor F.T. Norton can be reached at fnorton@fayobserver.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Cumberland County deputy fired after shooting at a fleeing vehicle