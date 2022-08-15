Cumberland County Sheriff's Office identifies man found dead at jail

Aug. 15—The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of a man found dead at the jail Sunday morning.

James Mannion, 30, had been at the Cumberland County Jail since December. He was brought in on charges of drug possession, failing to appear before the court and violating the conditions of his release.

Court records for Mannion indicate he was scheduled for trial Aug. 24.

Portland Police said they arrested Mannion after they were dispatched to his car outside a Mobil gas station on Congress Street. People had called to say a man had fallen asleep behind the wheel at a gas pump, according to reports written by the responding officers.

Mannion appeared to be asleep in the passenger seat. Police found a hypodermic needle, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl in the vehicle, officers wrote.

Mannion's bail was set at $50,000. Weeks after his arrest, he wrote the court asking for his bail to be reduced. He said he wanted to seek treatment for his substance use disorder.

"I personally have two beautiful daughters ... who deserve an active and most importantly sober father figure in their lives," he wrote.