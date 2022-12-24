Cumberland County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal Friday night shooting

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting Friday night, Dec. 23, 2022, on Star Rite Lane in Parkton.

PARKTON — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal Friday night shooting in Parkton.

Deputies responded at 9:55 p.m. Friday to reports of a shooting on the 4700 block of Star Rite Lane, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

A preliminary investigation revealed an adult male with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead, the release said. His identity is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

The shooting remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Senior Sgt. C. Zwan at 910-677-5503 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fatal shooting in Parkton under investigation