Cumberland County Sheriff's Office needs help finding trailer linked to November slaying
Pictures of a stolen trailer at the center of a homicide late last month were released by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office on Friday.
Jossiel Rodriguez-Perez, 40, was shot and killed Nov. 27 after he and his friends tracked the stolen trailer to Smith Road, according a 911 call.
Cumberland County dispatch records indicate the vehicle last seen pulling the trailer was either a white GMC Denali or a white Ford F150. The dispatch record stated that the trailer was 24 feet long and did not have a license plate.
In a news release Friday, the Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help in locating the enclosed A&R Cargo trailer. The photos show the bright red trailer has a man door on one side and high-gloss, steel diamond-plated trim on the other side and on the wheel wells.
Earlier this week, the Sheriff's Office issued a news release seeking information on the whereabouts of William Keith Wilson II, 40, of Stedman, and Amber Byrne, 25, of Bunnlevel, wanted for questioning in the slaying.
Rodriguez-Perez was an Army veteran who had served with the 82nd Airborne Division, a Fort Liberty spokesman confirmed.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the trailer or Wilson and Byrne is asked to contact Homicide Detective Sgt. J. Mcleod at 910-677-5548. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477); visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org online; or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for mobile devices.
Public safety reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.
This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Sheriff's Office searches for red trailer linked to shooting death