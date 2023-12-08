Cumberland County Sheriff's Office needs help finding trailer linked to November slaying

Pictures of a stolen trailer at the center of a homicide late last month were released by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office on Friday.

Jossiel Rodriguez-Perez, 40, was shot and killed Nov. 27 after he and his friends tracked the stolen trailer to Smith Road, according a 911 call.

Cumberland County dispatch records indicate the vehicle last seen pulling the trailer was either a white GMC Denali or a white Ford F150. The dispatch record stated that the trailer was 24 feet long and did not have a license plate.

In a news release Friday, the Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help in locating the enclosed A&R Cargo trailer. The photos show the bright red trailer has a man door on one side and high-gloss, steel diamond-plated trim on the other side and on the wheel wells.

This stolen red trailer is being sought by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office in connection with the homicide investigation into the shooting death of Jossiel Rodriquez-Perez on Nov. 27, 2023.

Earlier this week, the Sheriff's Office issued a news release seeking information on the whereabouts of William Keith Wilson II, 40, of Stedman, and Amber Byrne, 25, of Bunnlevel, wanted for questioning in the slaying.

Rodriguez-Perez was an Army veteran who had served with the 82nd Airborne Division, a Fort Liberty spokesman confirmed.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the trailer or Wilson and Byrne is asked to contact Homicide Detective Sgt. J. Mcleod at 910-677-5548. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477); visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org online; or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for mobile devices.

