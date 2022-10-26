Cumberland County Sheriff's Office warns against sharing posts on debunked school threats

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office warned concerned residents about sharing social media threats against local schools online in an Oct. 26, 2022 news release.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that sharing debunked posts of violence at a Fayetteville school is the wrong thing to do.

Recent posts that law enforcement found to not be credible have been shared on social media warning of a purported threat against Mac Williams Middle School on Clinton Road near Cape Fear High School, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The original post threatened, "If y'all wanna live don't go to school Monday, y'all be safe in you school," the release said.

The threat was circulated on platforms with disappearing post features like Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook, according to the release — but sharing the post isn't the best course of action because it "interferes with the investigation and assists the offender by inciting fear," officials warned.

"Instead of sharing the posted threat, please notify law enforcement immediately by calling 911," the release said.

More news:Fayetteville man found guilty in 2017 murder of woman whose body was found in Cape Fear

"We take the safety of our school seriously, and we thank the students, parents and staff members who reported their concerns," the release said. "We appreciate your partnership."

Any information on school crimes or threats can be reported to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at 910-323-1500 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at 910-483-8477. Information can also be shared via the Say Something reporting hotline at 844-572-9669 or at www.saysomething.net.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

Special Subscription Offers

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says not to share school threats online