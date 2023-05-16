A Fayetteville woman, identified in an arrest report as a Cumberland County teacher, was arrested Tuesday on allegations she asked two students to engage in sexually explicit activities and took four minors to a hotel twice without their parents’ knowledge, according to court documents.

Lakisha Renee Davis, 46, of the 5000 block of Steed Road, is charged with two counts of indecent liberties with students and eight counts of felonious restraint, according to the arrest warrant. The alleged offenses began in January when Davis reportedly worked as a teacher and coach at a local middle school, the warrant states. The four victims were 13 and 14 years old.

According to the arrest warrant, Davis is accused of asking one student to send her a video of the child kissing her boyfriend.

After the girl sent the video, Davis allegedly "provided feedback on how to kiss her boyfriend correctly,” the warrant states.

Davis is also alleged to have asked another student to mimic performing oral sex on an ice cube while Davis watched, according to the warrant.

On Feb. 17 and the weekend of Feb. 24, Davis is accused of taking four minors to a hotel without the knowledge of their parents, the warrant states.

“The minor victims were made to lie to their parents about their activities for the days they were taken to the hotel,” the warrant says.

Davis reportedly was fired by Cumberland County Schools because of the allegations, according to the bail worksheet. She was arrested at her home at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, her arrest report states.

Information on Davis' employment with the school system was not immediately available Tuesday.

She was booked into the Cumberland County jail with bail set at $75,000 secured.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Cumberland County teacher charged with indecent liberties with students