Cumberland County voter guide to the 2024 primary elections

Cumberland County voters can cast ballots in national, state and local races when early voting starts Thursday for the March 5 primary election.

Early voters in Cumberland County can cast their ballots at the following locations.

Cliffdale Recreation Center, 6404 Cliffdale Road, Fayetteville.

College Lakes Recreation Center, 4945 Rosehill Road, Fayetteville.

East Regional Library, 4809 Clinton Road, Fayetteville.

J.D. Pone Recreation Center, 2964 School Road, Hope Mills.

Kiwanis Recreation Center, 352 Deavers St., Fayetteville.

Smith Recreation Center, 1520 Slater Ave,. Fayetteville.

Spring Lake Recreation Center, 245 Ruth St., Spring Lake.

Stoney Point Recreation Center, 7411 Rockfish Road, Fayetteville.

All locations are open for voting 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Feb. 19-March 1; and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 2.

For more information about voting in Cumberland County, visit the Board of Elections website at co.cumberland.nc.us/departments/election-group/elections.

The following candidates are on the ballot in Cumberland County.

Click here to learn how to find your sample ballot.

President — Democratic primary

Voters can cast their ballots for incumbent President Joseph R. Biden Jr. or cast a no-preference ballot.

President — Republican primary

Voters can cast a no-preference ballot or vote for one of the following candidates. Chris Christie, Asa Hutchinson, Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy have suspended their campaigns

President — Libertarian primary

Voters can cast a no-preference ballot or vote for one of the following:

U.S. House of Representatives — Republican primary

The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Nigel Bristow of Hamlet in the November general election.

North Carolina governor — Democratic primary

The current governor, Roy Cooper, is prevented by state law from seeking a third term.

North Carolina governor — Republican primary

North Carolina governor — Libertarian primary

North Carolina lieutenant governor — Democratic primary

The current lieutenant governor, Mark Robinson, is running for governor.

North Carolina lieutenant governor — Republican primary

North Carolina Attorney General — Democratic primary

The winner will face Republican Dan Bishop of Charlotte in the November election. The current attorney general, Josh Stein, is running for governor.

North Carolina auditor — Republican primary

The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Jessica Holmes, the incumbent, and Libertarian Bob Drach in November.

North Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture — Republican primary

The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Sarah Taber of Fayetteville and Libertarian Sean Haugh of Durham in the November election.

North Carolina Commissioner of Insurance — Democratic primary

North Carolina Commissioner of Insurance — Republican primary

North Carolina Commissioner of Labor — Republican primary

The winner of the Republican primary will face Democratic challenger Braxton Winston II in November. Incumbent Josh Dobson is not seeking reelection.

North Carolina Secretary of State — Republican primary

The winner will face incumbent Secretary of State Elaine Marshall, a Democrat, in the general election.

North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction — Democratic primary

North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction — Republican primary

North Carolina Treasurer — Democratic primary

Incumbent Treasurer Dale Folwell is running for governor.

North Carolina Treasurer — Republican primary

North Carolina Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 6 — Democratic primary

The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican incumbent Jefferson G. Griffin in the Nov. 5 general election.

North Carolina Court of Appeals Judge Seat 15 — Republican primary

The winner of the primary will face Democrat Martin E. Moore in November.

North Carolina House of Representatives District 42 — Democratic primary

The winner will face Republican Leonard L. Bryant in the general election. Incumbent Rep. Marvin Lucas is not seeking reelection.

North Carolina House of Representatives District 44 — Libertarian primary

The winner of the primary will face incumbent Rep. Charles Smith, a Democrat, and Republican Freddie de la Cruz in the general election.

Christina Aragues

Angel Yadkin

Cumberland County Board of Commissioners District 2 — Democratic primary

Voters can cast their ballots for three candidates.

Cumberland County Board of Commissioners District 2 — Republican primary

Voters can cast their ballots for three candidates.

Elected offices with no primary in 2024

• U.S. House District 7: Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. David Rouzer has filed for the House District 7 seat and will face Democrat Marlando Pridgen.

• N.C. Senate District 19: Incumbent state Sen. Val Applewhite, a Democrat, faces Republican challenger Semone Pemberton and Libertarian opponent Steven Swinton.

• N.C. Senate District 21: Incumbent Republican state Sen. Tom McInnis faces Democrat Maurice “Butch” Holland Jr.

• N.C. House District 43: Incumbent Republican state Rep. Diane Wheatley will face Democrat Janene Dublin Ackles In November.

• North Carolina Court of Appeals Judge Seat 12: Democrat Carolyn Jennings Thompson, the incumbent, will face Republican Tom Murry in November.

• North Carolina Court of Appeals Judge Seat 14: Incumbent Republican Valerie Zachary will face Democrat Ed Eldred.

Unopposed races

• Cumberland County Register of Deeds: Longtime Register of Deeds Lee Warren did not file for reelection. Andra Brewington, a Democrat, is the only candidate on the ballot for the November general election.

• N.C. House District 4: Incumbent Democratic state Rep. Frances Vinell Jackson is unopposed in her reelection bid for a second term.

• Cumberland County District Court Judge District 14, Seat 8: Democratic incumbent Tiffany Marie Whitfield is unopposed.

• Cumberland County District Court Judge District 14, Seat 9: Incumbent Democrat Lou Olivera is unopposed.

• Cumberland County District Court Judge District 14, Seat 10: Incumbent Cull Jordan, a Democrat, is unopposed.

