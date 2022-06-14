Cumberland couple guilty in death of 8-year-old girl who was beaten with jumper cables, strangled

A Cumberland woman and her boyfriend have been found guilty of neglect and abuse that resulted in the death of an 8-year-old girl in 2020, prosecutors said.

Derrick Dale and Kimberly Grosklos were charged with numerous offenses following the death of Grosklos’ daughter, Brooklyn Mendheim, who police found in cardiac arrest in the bathroom of their home in the 1100 block of Kirkwood Drive.

Prosecutors said it was determined the girl was beaten with various objects, including jumper cables, and strangled in the weeks before her death on April 6.

An autopsy ruled she died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries consistent with child abuse.

Previously: Court documents: 8-year-old Cumberland girl was beaten with jumper cables before she died

After a three-day jury trial, Dale was found guilty of aggravated battery resulting in death, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years old. Grosklos on Friday received a 20-year sentence in state prison after pleading guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Online court records show her charges of murder, aggravated battery and battery with serious bodily injury were dismissed.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears in a statement called the abuse “horrific” and said it "has no place in our society.”

“While this resolution brings justice for the victim, we understand that her siblings need our continued focus and support, as they navigate this tragic adversity at such young ages,” Mears’ statement concluded.

Dale is scheduled to be sentenced on July 8 at 10 a.m.

