Cumberland couple jailed in Springdale Street stabbing

Mar. 22—CUMBERLAND — A city man suffered serious injuries when he was stabbed twice by his wife during an altercation Tuesday at the couple's residence in the 100 block of Springdale Street, according to Cumberland Police.

Keith Scott Shoemaker was treated at UPMC Western Maryland prior to being charged with four counts of second-degree assault, resisting arrest, obstructing and hindering and related charges.

Kelly Marie Shoemaker was arrested during the investigation on charges of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment prior to being jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending court appearance.

Police said Keith Shoemaker, 34, was taken into custody at the scene following a brief struggle in which he allegedly assaulted the arresting officers after he had suffered stab wounds.

Police said the incident stemmed from an argument that "escalated."