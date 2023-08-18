Cumberland fugitive arrested on eight warrants

Aug. 18—CUMBERLAND — A city man wanted on eight warrants was apprehended Thursday after the Allegany County Combined Warrant Unit developed information that he was staying at a LaVale area motel, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

Calman Dennis McKenzie, 28, was arrested when the doors of an elevator opened after on-premises camera surveillance reportedly showed him entering the elevator.

McKenzie resisted arrest but was taken into custody and jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center without bond, pending bail review Friday by a district court judge.

Police said McKenzie was taken into custody on two circuit court bench warrants for violations of probation; four district court warrants for failure to appear on various charges including theft, rogue and vagabond, failure to obey, drug paraphernalia possession and traffic offenses.

In addition, McKenzie is wanted in Garrett County on a warrant stemming from a theft charge. He was also served a summons for a theft charge filed by state police at LaVale.

New charges were filed against McKenzie after he resisted being taken into custody Thursday, police said.