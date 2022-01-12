🌱 Cumberland Hill Rd Car Crash + Warwick Cancels Some Midterms

Hello, people of Woonsocket, and happy National Marzipan Day! It's me again, Sylvia, your host of the Woonsocket Daily.

There was a crash on Cumberland Hill Road near Mendon Road. Also, some Warwick schools canceled midterms. Finally, a shoutout to Dr. Nithin Paul, who is working with local homeless patients.



First, today's weather:

Breezy and not as cold. High: 39 Low: 25.

Here are the top stories today in Woonsocket:

On Monday, there was a car crash on Cumberland Hill Road close to Mendon Road. It happened around 7:30 p.m. A 15-year-old girl was ejected from one of the vehicles and taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital. A second person was also hurt. The PD has not filed any charges at this point. (WPRI) Warwick's students at Pilgrim and Toll Gate High Schools breathed a sigh of relief that midterms were canceled this year. The school notified parents on Tuesday that “COVID-19 cases and student unfinished learning” gave rise to these cancellations. Students instead participate in “enrichment activities.” (ABC) Dr. Nithin Paul is a family and preventive medicine practitioner at the Thundermist Health Center. Every Monday, he works with homeless individuals at the Community Care Alliance Safe Haven Center on Main Street. “There’s so many things that affect health, and housing is one of the big ones,” he said. “It’s really hard to treat several of those diseases when people don’t have housing,” he explained. (The Valley Breeze) We learned Tuesday that a 52-year-old chimpanzee at the Southwick Zoo died. She was at the facility since 1981. Keepers believe the chimp died of old age. (Milford Daily News)

Today in Woonsocket:



Coffee & Books at the Greenville Public Library (10:30 AM)

Bingo at Oak Street Health Primary Care (2 PM)

Vaccination Clinics (ages 5-11) at the Providence Children's Museum (4:30 PM to 6:30 PM)

The Gentleman Cigar Lounge hosts Michter’s Tasting (6 PM)

From my notebook:

The Blackstone River Valley National Historical Park announced that the Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council will honor Dr. King with a cleanup from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on January 17, 2022. (Facebook)

