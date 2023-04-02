Cumberland indicted and in process of extradition

Apr. 1—ASHTABULA — Ashtabula business owner Barton Cumberland was indicted Thursday on two counts of felonious assault with a firearm and one count of menacing, according to Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.

Cumberland, 35, who was wanted on felony warrants, is going through the extradition process after being arrested the morning of March 23 in Durango, Colorado, Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said Friday.

"He should be back here in a week or so," Stell said.

The warrants were all related to an altercation that occurred around 5 a.m. Feb. 21 outside a bar in the 2000 block of Lake Avenue in Ashtabula, Stell said.

Police said Cumberland pistol whipped a person in the head, causing the gun to discharge nearly shooting a bystander, police said.

A 9-1-1 caller reported an assault with gunshots fired, according to police reports.

Cumberland fled the scene on foot and was missing for nearly a month before police caught up with him.

"We were actively monitoring leads from a variety of sources as to his movements across several states," Stell said.

This information was not released to the public because police didn't want Cumberland tipped off that they were on to him, Stell said.

No date has been set for his arraignment, court records show.