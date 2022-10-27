Cumberland jury convicts men in fatal 2018 shooting of young Bridgeton girl

BRIDGETON — More than four years of investigation and legal wrangling stemming from the fatal shooting of a sleeping child is nearing an end with the convictions of two more defendants in Cumberland County Superior Court.

Jennifer Trejo-Gomez, age 9, was mortally wounded when a stray bullet passed through the wall of her bedroom. Reports state she was struck her in the left side of her chest as she slept in a bed with her sister. The incident took place on July 17, 2018 here on Church Street.

On Oct. 26, Bridgeton residents Michael Elliot, 29, and Zahmere McKoy, 23, were both found guilty of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and second-degree reckless manslaughter. Both were charged about a month after the incident.

The county Prosecutor’s Office on Oct. 27 said the verdicts came in after three hours of jury deliberations. The trial lasted five weeks before Judge William Ziegler, who still must schedule sentencings.

Both men face up to 30 years in state prison, according to the prosecution.

The shooting took place a little past midnight on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. The girl’s family lived in a house situated on a corner of Church Street.

Police said the bullet that killed her originated with an ambush aimed at people on a porch on neighboring Elmer Street. A group of men had opened fire after approaching their intended victims unseen.

The third grader, who was born in Vineland, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Nicknamed “Chikis,” her obituary stated she was to be buried in Vera Cruz, Mexico.

Her family could not be reached for comment.

Elliot and McKoy were charged in the girl’s death along with Leroy Frazier III, 24, and Charles Gamble, 22.

Frazier, who lived here and in Salem, was convicted in January 2020 on charges of aggravated manslaughter, conspiracy to commit murder, and attempted murder. He is serving a 42-year sentence in a state prison.

Gamble entered a guilty plea agreement to a charge of first-degree aggravated manslaughter, prior to his trial starting in August 2022. He is not sentenced but is facing up to 15 years in prison, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Senior Trial Attorney Elizabeth Vogelsong and Assistant Prosecutor Holly Fanelle prosecuted the case.

Attorney Al Wheeler represented Elliot. Attorney Terry Stomel represented McKoy.

This article originally appeared on Vineland Daily Journal: Bridgeton NJ shooting trial jury finds 2 men guilty in girl's death