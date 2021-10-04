Cumberland man accused of killing three people, including his brother, remains in West Virginia pending hearing

An Allegany man charged in the deaths of his brother and sister-in-law in Ellicott City and a family friend in Cumberland remains in a West Virginia jail awaiting extradition.

Jeffrey Allen Burnham, 46, is expected to go before a judge at the Tucker County Circuit Courthouse in West Virginia Tuesday morning, according to officials with the West Virginia State Police and the court clerk’s office.

Burnham was arrested by state police Friday morning outside a West Virginia motel after an 18-hour manhunt. Police said he flagged down a firefighter in Tucker County, and told him he “had been forced to kill three people.”

Police say Burnham killed Rebecca Reynolds, 83, at her Cumberland home Wednesday night, and then fled in her 2020 Lincoln. Burnham drove to Ellicott City, where police said he then killed his brother Brian Robinette, 58, and his wife, Kelly Sue Robinette, 57, in the couple’s home in the 5300 block of Kerger Road.

Burnham took a 2007 red Corvette from his brother’s home and fled, police said. He was arrested at The Billy Motel & Bar in Davis, West Virginia.

He is being held at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, according to online court records and local officials.

It’s not clear when Burnham will be extradited, and where he might face charges first. His case is not yet logged into Maryland’s online courts record system.

Local officials in West Virginia said an extradition hearing is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Howard County Police spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn said Monday that if Burnham waives extradition, Howard County officers will pick him up. “If not, there will be a lengthier process,” she said in an email.

Calls to the Howard County and Allegheny County state’s attorney’s offices were not returned Monday morning.