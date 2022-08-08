Cumberland man arrested in alleged domestic assault

Aug. 8—CUMBERLAND — A city man is awaiting trial after allegedly assaulting a woman Sunday at a Potomac Street residence, Cumberland Police said.

Police arrested David Wayne Wolford, 39, on charges of first- and second-degree assault, false imprisonment and recklessly endangerment.

Police were called to the South End location where it was reportedly determined the victim was allegedly struck in the head with a telephone as she attempted to leave the complaint location.

Wolford was granted pre-trial release after posting $7,500 bond set by a district court commissioner.