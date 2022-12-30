Cumberland man arrested in alleged home invasion

Dec. 30—CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Friday following his arrest Thursday morning for an alleged home invasion of a Davidson Street residence.

Nickoli Dundar Cakus, 25, was charged with home invasion, robbery and second-degree assault in connection with the 8 a.m. incident in the 200 block.

Cakus was being held on $2,500 bond set by a court commissioner.

Police said the victim was assaulted and property taken before a neighbor and the victim confronted Cakus outside the dwelling and recovered the items.

Police located Cakus in the area a short time later and arrested him.

The victim did not require medical treatment, police said.