Cumberland man arrested in alleged Mace attack, robbery

Sep. 26—CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Monday in connection with a recent alleged attack of a man who was sprayed with Mace and robbed while walking in the area of an urgent care facility on West Industrial Boulevard, according to Cumberland Police.

Brian Scott Shelton, 36, was charged with robbery, use of a chemical device with intent to injure and theft less than $100 as a result of the Sept. 13 incident that occurred on a foot path at the rear of the medical facility.

Shelton was jailed without bond at the order of a district court commissioner.

Shelton was arrested after he was developed as a suspect upon interviews with the victim and after his arrival at the urgent care center, police said.