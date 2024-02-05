Cumberland man arrested in alleged machete incident

Feb. 5—CUMBERLAND — No one was injured when a city man pulled out a machete and threatened to kill a victim Sunday night in the 100 block of Columbia Street at about 8:30 p.m., according to Cumberland Police.

The victim was able to wrestle the machete from the suspect before kicking the weapon into street just prior to the arrival of city police officers, who then made the arrest without incident.

Taken into custody was 44-year-old Elias James Harr on charges of first- and second-degree assault, weapon violations and related criminal charges.

Harr remained jailed Monday at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending his appearance in district court.