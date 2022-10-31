Cumberland man arrested in alleged moving vehicle assault, attack on officers

Oct. 31—CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested early Monday after he ripped off the rearview mirror of a windshield and then struck the driver as the vehicle was being operated on Interstate 68 near the Cumberland city limits, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy stopped the vehicle as it was being reportedly operated in an erratic fashion before the female driver showed signs she was fearful of the male passenger, police said.

The arrest of James Christopher Haines, 37, was reportedly made after the driver informed the deputy of the alleged assault, which caused her to erratically change lanes and nearly lose control of the vehicle, police said.

During the stop, Haines allegedly assaulted the deputy and an assisting Cumberland Police officer before he was taken into custody and placed in the Allegany County Detention Center to await appearance later Monday before a district court judge.

Police found evidence at the scene that corroborated the driver's allegation of assault. The victim apparently did not require medical treatment.