Cumberland man arrested after allegedly aiming crossbow at man, children

Nov. 14—CUMBERLAND — A city man is headed to district court for trial after he was charged with aiming a crossbow at a man and his children after he apparently became upset over noise from a truck outside his residence, according to the Cumberland Police Department.

Eric Alan Bagatti, 48, was arrested Sunday on a warrant issued following investigation of the early Saturday evening complaint in the 600 block of North Centre Street.

No injuries were reported in the 6:05 p.m. incident that reportedly occurred after Bagatti exited his house and began yelling about noise coming from a truck, police said.

Charged with four counts of second-degree assault, four counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, Bagatti was jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center following arrest processing and before he posted $10,000 unsecured personal bond set by a district court commissioner for his pre-trial release.