Cumberland man arrested after allegedly aiming crossbow at man, children

Cumberland Times-News, Md.
·1 min read

Nov. 14—CUMBERLAND — A city man is headed to district court for trial after he was charged with aiming a crossbow at a man and his children after he apparently became upset over noise from a truck outside his residence, according to the Cumberland Police Department.

Eric Alan Bagatti, 48, was arrested Sunday on a warrant issued following investigation of the early Saturday evening complaint in the 600 block of North Centre Street.

No injuries were reported in the 6:05 p.m. incident that reportedly occurred after Bagatti exited his house and began yelling about noise coming from a truck, police said.

Charged with four counts of second-degree assault, four counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, Bagatti was jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center following arrest processing and before he posted $10,000 unsecured personal bond set by a district court commissioner for his pre-trial release.

Recommended Stories

  • What Makes TechnipFMC plc (FTI) an Attractive Investment?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management company, released its “Deep Value Strategy” third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the Deep Value Strategy was down 14.67% net of fees compared to the S&P 500 Index, which was down 5.74%. Year-to-date, the strategy was down 23.4% (net […]

  • Police searching for missing, endangered Springdale Township man

    Police are searching for a missing and endangered man from Springdale Township.

  • 4D Molecular Therapeutics Shares Jump After Early Data From Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Trial

    4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FDMT) announced interim clinical data from cohort 1 of the Phase 1/2 trial of intravitreal 4D-150 for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (wet AMD). 4D-150 was safe and well tolerated, with no serious adverse events or dose-limiting toxicities reported. No clinically significant intraocular inflammation, endophthalmitis, retinal vasculitis, retinal artery occlusion, choroidal effusions, and hypotony were reported to date. Also see: 4D Molecular Shares Fall

  • Defense believes Purdue murder defendant is incompetent to stand trial

    The defense attorney for accused Purdue murderer, Ji Min Sha, questioned whether Sha is mentally competent to stand trial,.

  • Major Fast Food Chains Are Facing a Shortage of This Key Ingredient

    Fast-food customers expect hot fries and juicy burgers, what they don't typically worry about is produce. Unless you're headed to a salad chain, greens are an afterthought, they add a satisfying crunch and burst of freshness but aren't usually the star player. The one time you may realize their importance is when they're conspicuously missing from your sandwich. And that's a likely scenario thanks to a current shortage affecting your favorite restaurants.RELATED: Chick-fil-A's Two Major Seasonal

  • 12 Unhealthiest Drinks To Avoid This Holiday Season, According to a Dietitian

    The holidays are often filled with cheer—and cookies, cakes, and other delicious foods galore. There's no better time of the year to indulge in your favorite dishes with loved ones, but if you're enjoying copious amounts of sugary, high-calorie foods and drinks, you may find yourself spending much of the season laying around and grumbling about a bellyache rather than enjoying.Apart from how it can make you feel, consuming excessive amounts of sugar—which is especially easy to do when you're dri

  • 5 Easy Daily Habits To Cut Calories and Lose Weight, Expert Says

    Anyone who's struggled with weight loss or diet changes knows they can seem like insurmountable obstacles on the journey to better health. While a recent Gallup poll revealed that 55% of Americans want to lose weight, the problem is that most weight loss methods require sacrifices and lifestyle changes that are unsustainable in the long term. If you can relate, we've got some good news to share: Achieving your weight loss goals doesn't have to be complicated or difficult. To get you started, we

  • Chick-fil-A's Two Major Seasonal Menu Items Are Returning Today

    The holidays are on the horizon, so in true fast-food fashion, there are many new additions to celebrate this time of year. Starbucks and Dunkin have swapped out pumpkin spice for peppermint, while Shake Shack has put a holiday spin on its legendary milkshakes. Now, Chick-fil-A is joining in on the joyful spirit by reviving two fan-favorite holiday menu items.The Peppermint Chip Milkshake and Chicken Tortilla Soup are back at Chick-fil-A for the holiday season. The best part is, these beloved me

  • The One Nutrient We May Be Missing for a Longer Life, Says Dietitian

    If you are focused on doing all you can to support a healthy and long life, you are surely already exercising, eating a balanced diet, and trying to manage your stress level. But among the popular things people are doing these days to keep their bodies healthy for an extended period of time, focusing on including antioxidants may be one step that people are missing.Why? While data is mixed, some research suggests that the more antioxidants a person eats may be linked to a reduced risk of death a

  • ‘We fought for our brother’: Sister of Statesville cold case victim speaks after arrests made

    The sister of a 1992 shooting victim is speaking out after Iredell County announced murder charges against two men accused committing the fatal robbery from 1992.

  • Costco Is Kicking Off Its Black Friday Sales—Here Are Some of the Best Deals

    If you're a Costco member (or ready to become one), you're in luck! The beloved national warehouse club just revealed a truckload of Black Friday deals on food and kitchen items.Early savings start online and in-stores today and run through Nov. 28. We've gathered up the best deals for foodies who want to fill their pantries with delicious staples and their kitchens with the latest gadgets. Then over the Black Friday weekend and through Monday (Nov. 25 to 28), even more items will be added to th

  • Mexico releases 'ambitious' renewable energy targets to fight climate change

    Mexico announced Monday that it plans to dramatically increase the amount of power it generates from renewable sources of energy, deploying more than 30 additional gigawatts of annual electricity generation from wind, solar, geothermal and hydropower by 2030.

  • UVA shooting suspect in custody; all 3 victims were football players

    The University of Virginia’s police chief announced on Monday that the suspect in a shooting that killed three members of the school’s football team is in custody, ending an hours-long manhunt that triggered a campus-wide lockdown.

  • ‘Crime Of Passion:’ Cops Identify Four University of Idaho Students Found Dead in Home

    Instagram/The Daily BeastThe four University of Idaho students allegedly slain in a home just off campus on Sunday were identified Monday as detectives continue to search for their killer. Police identified the victims are Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21. Cops have remained tight-lipped about what happened Sunday afternoon, declining to say how the four students were killed or what potential motive their killer may have had. Art Bettge, the mayor

  • DEA’s most corrupt agent: Parties, sex amid 'unwinnable war'

    José Irizarry accepts that he’s known as the most corrupt agent in U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration history, admitting he “became another man” in conspiring with Colombian cartels to build a lavish lifestyle of expensive sportscars, Tiffany jewels and paramours around the world. The way Irizarry tells it, dozens of other federal agents, prosecutors, informants and in some cases cartel smugglers themselves were all in on the three-continent joyride known as “Team America” that chose cities for money laundering pick-ups mostly for party purposes or to coincide with Real Madrid soccer or Rafael Nadal tennis matches. “We had free access to do whatever we wanted,” the 48-year-old Irizarry told the AP in a series of interviews before beginning a 12-year federal prison sentence.

  • Gavin Newsom’s Wife Bursts Into Tears at Weinstein’s Rape Trial: ‘He’s Staring at Me’

    GettyCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife took the stand in Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles rape trial Monday, and almost immediately burst into tears as she was asked to point out the man she has accused of sexually assaulting her twice.Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a 48-year-old former actress and producer, admitted to prosecution attorney Marlene Martinez that she was “a little nervous” to give testimony. Newsom told the court that she first met Weinstein during the Toronto Film Festival more than 15

  • What we know about the 4 deaths at the University of Idaho as police investigate

    Here are the details that have been released.

  • Chicago concealed-carry permit holder shoots, kills armed robber: police

    A Chicago store clerk and suspected robber are dead after a witness carrying a concealed-carry license intervened during the robbery on the south side of the metropolis.

  • Suspected Texas home invader impersonating cop inadvertently shoots accomplice, meets own death: Authorities

    A suspected home intruder impersonating police in Texas inadvertently shot his accomplice, according to authorities, and was then fatally shot by homeowner's son.

  • University of Virginia alleged shooter Christopher Darnell Jones faced hazing probe as football player

    Ex-UVA football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., accused of killing three teammates and injuring two others in an on-campus shooting in Charlottesville, faced a prior hazing probe.