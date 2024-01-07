Cumberland man arrested on assault charges

Jan. 7—CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Saturday on assault charges following an incident on Willowbrook Road, Cumberland Police said.

Matthew Scott Miller, 36, was being held on $10,000 bond Sunday in the Allegany County Detention Center on first- and second-degree assault, false imprisonment and reckless endangerment charges, police said.

Miller was taken into custody at a residence in the 500 block of Bedford Street.

Police did not disclose any information on the victim's injuries.