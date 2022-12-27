Cumberland man arrested in assault incident

Dec. 27—CUMBERLAND — A city man was taken into custody Monday when arriving officers in the 700 block of Gateway Terrace observed a victim being thrown to the ground, according to Cumberland Police.

Travis Maurice Peck, 33, was charge with second-degree assault, false imprisonment and robbery before he was incarcerated at the Allegany County Detention Center without bond as ordered by a district court commissioner.

Police said officers interviewed the victim, who alleged she had been assaulted repeatedly through the day Monday by Peck, who allegedly took her phone and refused to allow the victim to leave the property.

The arrest was made when officers responded to the location to investigate a disturbance complaint. The assault witnessed by the officers reportedly took place in the driveway of the residence.