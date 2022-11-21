Cumberland man arrested in Bond Street assault of sleeping victim, youth

Nov. 21—CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed without bond Sunday after he allegedly choked a person he had pulled out of bed and then struck an intervening youth in the face multiple times on Bond Street, according to Cumberland Police.

The suspect, Dameon Eugene Lockett, 40, reportedly fled the scene but was located on Central Avenue following a search of the area.

Lockett was arrested without incident on two counts each of first- and second-degree assault and a charge of child abuse.

Lockett was scheduled to appear before a district court judge late Monday morning to review the no-bail order.

It was not known if the victims sought medical treatment following the alleged assault.