Cumberland man arrested in downtown area assault complaint

Jun. 3—CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Friday after he was arrested during investigation of an alleged assault at a Queen City Pavement location, according to Cumberland Police.

Samad Jabri Waller, 35, was charged Thursday with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct before he was jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center on $2,000 bond set by a district court commissioner.

Police said the victim was struck in the back by a brick allegedly thrown by Waller after the two men engaged in a dispute over money.

The victim apparently did not require medical treatment at the scene.