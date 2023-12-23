Cumberland man arrested on drug distribution charge

Dec. 23—CUMBERLAND — A city man was being held without bond Saturday in the Allegany County Detention Center following his arrest on drug distribution charges contained in a grand jury indictment, Cumberland Police said.

Dominic James Berman Briggs, 29, was arrested Friday in the area of Gulf Memorial Drive, police said.

Briggs' charges included controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana, possession with intent to distribute narcotics, distribution narcotics and CDS possession not marijuana.