Cumberland man arrested in handgun assault

Nov. 27—CUMBERLAND — A man armed with a handgun was arrested Sunday after he allegedly assaulted two people at an East Second Street residence, according to Cumberland Police.

Gerald Allen Moore, 33, was arrested without incident on charges of first- and second-degree assault and child abuse following the incident in the 600 block of East Second Street, police said.

Moore remained jailed Monday at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending appearance in district court.

Police said the handgun was later determined to be a replica air soft gun. No information was provided on the extent of injuries to the victims.