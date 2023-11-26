Cumberland man arrested on kidnapping, other charges

Nov. 26—CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Saturday on kidnapping and other charges.

Dakota Keith Redman, 28, was served an arrest warrant, which also charged him with malicious destruction of property less than $1,000 and false imprisonment.

The charges were filed in district court by a woman in connection with an incident that occurred on Nov. 18, according to electronic court records.

Redman posted $10,000 bond and was released, pending trial in district court.