Cumberland man arrested in South End railroad incident

Oct. 6—CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested late Thursday night after he allegedly jumped onto a CSX Transportation locomotive in the South End and then attempted to disarm a Cumberland Police officer who was placing him under arrest.

Police arrested Zachary Patrick Stewart in the 11:21 p.m. incident in which he allegedly taunted CSX employees after jumping into the front of a freight train engine on CSX property at Industrial Boulevard and Virginia Avenue.

Stewart, 36, was charged with attempting to disarm a police officer, disorderly conduct and trespassing before he was jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center to await a bond hearing.

Police responding to the incident were taking him into custody when Stewart allegedly attempted to remove a firearm from one of the arresting officers. He was arrested without further incident.