Cumberland man arrested in South End business burglary

Nov. 29—CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Tuesday after he allegedly forced open a front door of a business and stole property in the 1000 block of Virginia Avenue, according to Cumberland Police.

Brian Thomas Garletts, 54, was charged with second- and fourth-burglary and theft crimes and destruction of property.

Garletts was placed in the Allegany County Detention Center on $5,000 bond as directed by a court commissioner and prior to a pending bail review late Tuesday morning in district court.

Police said items stolen during the alleged break-in Monday were recovered at the time and location of the arrest.