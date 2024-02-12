Cumberland man arrested in South End assault incident

Feb. 12—CUMBERLAND — A city man is awaiting trial after he allegedly assaulted a woman early Sunday at an Industrial Boulevard residence, according to Cumberland Police.

Christopher Dale Bradshaw was arrested after he reportedly attempted to prevent officers' entry into the home around 4 a.m. in the 100 block of West Industrial Boulevard.

Bradshaw struggled briefly with police before he was taken into custody on charges of false imprisonment, first- and second-degree assault and obstructing and hindering.

Bradshaw, 25, was released from the Allegany County Detention Center after posting $5,000 bond set by a district court commissioner.

Police said the victim was injured after she was allegedly punched and kicked repeatedly inside a vehicle and in the residence.

It was not known if the victim sought medical treatment of her injuries.