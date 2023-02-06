Cumberland man arrested in South End assault complaint

Feb. 6—CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly choked a woman and slammed her against a wall at a Third Street residence, according to Cumberland Police.

Francis Damien Nizer, 44, was charged with first- and second-degree assault before he was ordered confined without bail at the Allegany County Detention Center during a bond hearing.

Police said the victim was injured in the early afternoon assault that reportedly took place after Nizer and the victim argued about a ring.

The incident occurred in the 100 block of West Third.