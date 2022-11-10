Cumberland man arrested in South End assault complaint

Nov. 10—CUMBERLAND — A city man awaits trial following his arrest Wednesday after he allegedly choked a person in the 200 block of Arch Street following an argument, according to Cumberland Police.

The victim apparently did not seek medical treatment following the incident that led to the arrest of James William Whetstone, 39, on charges of felony first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

Whetstone was granted pre-trial release after posting $3,000 bond set by a district court commissioner.