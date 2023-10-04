Cumberland man arrested after stabbing outside Preble Street shelter

Oct. 4—A Cumberland man was arrested Tuesday night after a man was stabbed outside a Portland homeless shelter.

A police spokesperson did not identify the victim, who was stabbed multiple times around 9 p.m. outside Elena's Way, a wellness shelter at 5 Portland St. run by the nonprofit Preble Street. He was taken to Maine Medical Center with wounds that were not life threatening.

Police arrested Antonio Henriques, 25, of Cumberland, on Hanover Street shortly after the victim was found. Police said Henriques matched a description of the assailant.

Henriques has been charged with elevated aggravated assault, a Class A crime that carries a maximum 30-year sentence, and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. He remained in Cumberland County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.