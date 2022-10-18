Cumberland man arrested in Utah Avenue incident

Oct. 18—CUMBERLAND — A 40-year-old city man awaits trial after he was arrested for the alleged assault of a victim at a Utah Avenue residence where he also destroyed personal property earlier this month, according to Cumberland Police.

Timothy Ray Hewlin Sr., 40, was charged in the Oct. 9 incident with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and two counts of malicious destruction of property, police said.

Hewlin was granted pre-trial release upon posting $7,500 bond set by a district court commissioner.

Police said the victim was struck in the face and choked by Hewlin, who also destroyed two televisions before he ran from the residence.