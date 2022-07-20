Cumberland man arrested in vehicle theft complaint

Jul. 20—CUMBERLAND — Investigation of a disabled vehicle on Industrial Boulevard early Tuesday led to the arrest of a city man charged with unlawful taking of a vehicle and providing false identity to avoid prosecution, according to Cumberland Police.

Edem Nassirou Akakpo, 20, was charged Tuesday with the crimes before he posted $3,000 for pre-trial release following bail review by a district court judge.

The arrest was made after city police officers were called to Industrial Boulevard and Thomas Street after a vehicle became disabled in the travel lanes at about 12:40 a.m. That vehicle was gone when officers arrived but a description and direction of travel provided by a witness led to the arrest.

The vehicle was reported as a stolen to the department Sunday.

A bench warrant was also reportedly on file in Washington County for Akakpo for allegedly failing to appear in district court.