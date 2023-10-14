Cumberland man arrested on weapons charges

Oct. 14—CUMBERLAND — A city man who reportedly pointed a rifle at a woman in the first block of Arch Street Friday night was being held without bond Saturday in the Allegany County Detention Center.

Cumberland Police said Sean Allen Smith, 36, was prohibited from possession firearms and was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, theft and several additional firearms-related charges.

Police said one of the firearms located inside the residence was reported stolen. The State Fire Marshal's Office bomb squad also was called to the property after police learned of a possible explosive device, which investigators determined was not active.

No injuries were reported in the 8:23 p.m. incident.