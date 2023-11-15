Cumberland man charged in alleged bottle assault

Nov. 15—CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed on assault charges Tuesday in connection with an incident in which he allegedly attacked a woman and broke a bottle over her head, according to Cumberland Police.

Michael Robert Caswell, 36, was arrested on charges of first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace when he was served an arrest warrant by police.

Caswell was ordered jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center by a district court commissioner, pending bail review by a judge.

It was not known if the victim required sought medical treatment of injuries sustained in the alleged Monday incident.