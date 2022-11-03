Cumberland man charged in alleged East Side knife incident

Nov. 3—CUMBERLAND — No injuries were reported when a city man "produced a knife" during an argument Wednesday evening in the 400 block of Baltimore Avenue, according to Cumberland Police.

Police arrested David Easton Williams, 29, on charges of attempted first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Following arrest in the 7:50 p.m. incident, Williams was being held without bond in the Allegany County Detention Center at the order of a district court commissioner. A bail review hearing is scheduled Thursday.

Police said an argument between the accused and the victim led to the alleged threat and arrest.