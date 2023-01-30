Cumberland man charged in alleged kidnapping, assault

Jan. 30—CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed Sunday on assault and kidnapping charges after he ran from officers who were attempting to make the arrest.

Timothy Hart Winkler, 39, remained in the Allegany County Detention Center Monday without bond, pending appearance in district court later in the day.

Police said investigation of allegations of a victim being held captive at a Maryland Avenue residence since Thursday and related assaults prompted the arrest. Winkler was taken into custody after he fled the residence and a short foot pursuit ensued, police said.

Winkler was also served a parole retake warrant and a criminal summons on unrelated charges, police said.