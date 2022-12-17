Cumberland man charged in alleged knife threat

Dec. 17—CUMBERLAND — A city man who allegedly threatened a person with a knife during an altercation on Locust Street Friday was jailed Saturday without bond, Cumberland Police said.

Zachary Jordan Crawford, 26, was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and wear and carry a dangerous weapon, police said.

Crawford, police said, grabbed a "large knife" during the incident and held it against the victim in a threatening manner. There was no reported injuries to the victim.