Cumberland man charged in alleged tavern incident

Oct. 13—CUMBERLAND — A city man will stand trial in district court after he was charged in an incident at a "local bar" where he allegedly attacked and choked a man, according to Cumberland Police.

Joshua M. Hausrath, 36, was charged by criminal summons with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, police said.

An investigation by Cumberland Police officers that included review of video surveillance of the incident led to the arrest of the suspect who was served the court summons and released to await trial in district court.

It was not known if the alleged victim sought medical treatment in the incident.