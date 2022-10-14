Cumberland man charged with animal cruelty

Oct. 14—CUMBERLAND — A recent investigation at an East Side location where a dog was found deceased led to the arrest of 20-year-old Quincey Rashawn Ross, according to Cumberland Police.

Called Sept. 15 to the 400 block of Pine Avenue for a disturbance complaint, officers were told there was an injured dog at the location.

Further investigation and interviews with witnesses led to the discovery of a dog at the scene that was deceased and that the canine's death may have been the result of abuse.

Police served a warrant Thursday to Ross charging him with aggravated animal cruelty and related animal cruelty offenses.

Following arrest processing, Ross was ordered to be confined without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending appearance Friday before a district court judge.