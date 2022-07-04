Cumberland man charged with assault

Jul. 4—CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly assaulted a woman while she was driving on West Industrial Boulevard, Cumberland Police said.

Calvin Jacob Kniseley, 27, was charged with second-degree assault after he allegedly attempted to grab the wheel following an argument, police said. He then reportedly struck the woman who police said had visible injuries.

Kniseley was released on personal recognizance pending trial in district court.