Cumberland man charged with attempted murder in Milton Place incident

Jun. 7—CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting last week on Milton Place that left him injured.

The Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit said Ronald Edward Lytle, 68, a resident of Milton Place, attempted to run over with a vehicle the person who ultimately shot him May 31.

Lytle was charged with attempted first-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault. It was unclear if the alleged shooter, identified by Cumberland Police last week as a 29-year-old, would be charged.

In addition, Lytle was issued numerous traffic citations, charging him with reckless driving and other offenses.

"Investigators interviewed several independent witnesses who had observed the incident which led to the shooting. The interviews revealed that one of the residents had tried to use an automobile to run over another subject, leading to the shooting," C3I said in a statement.

The shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. and both Lytle and the 29-year-old fled the area.

Lyle was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle in the 400 block of Baltimore Avenue and taken to UPMC Western Maryland by a Cumberland Fire Department ambulance, as was an unidentified woman who was with Lyle inside the vehicle. She was reportedly taken for treatment regarding an unrelated medical issue, police said.

The 29-year-old was taken into custody in the Milton Place vicinity and a firearm was recovered at that time and location, police said.

The investigation continuing by Cumberland Police and the C3I Unit also included assistance of a city police accident reconstruction specialist.