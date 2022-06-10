Cumberland man charged in burglary, disturbance complalints

Jun. 10—CUMBERLAND — A city man is awaiting trial after he was charged in the alleged break-in of a Bedford Street residence and a disturbance and property damage at a Union Street business, according to Cumberland Police.

Christoper Otis Cheek, 50, was charged with fourth-degree burglary, disorderly conduct and two counts of malicious destruction of property before he was granted pre-trial release on his personal recognizance.

Police said the charges stemmed from May 17 complaints in which Cheek allegedly kicked in a door of a dwelling in the 300 block of Bedford Street and created a disturbance at a Union Street business where he allegedly broke a gate before fleeing the scene.