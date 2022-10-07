Cumberland man charged in child neglect investigation

Oct. 7—CUMBERLAND — A city man is awaiting trial after Cumberland Police officers were called recently to UPMC Western Maryland for a matter involving a child who was allegedly abandoned.

Police charged Justin Tyler Braithwaite, 33, with two counts of desertion of a minor child and charges of confinement of an unattended child and neglect of a minor.

The defendant was charged by criminal summons to await trial n district court.

The charges stemmed from an investigation that began Oct. 2 after officers were called to the hospital where the child was being treated.