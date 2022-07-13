Cumberland man charged in domestic assault

Jul. 13—CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Wednesday following his arrest after allegedly assaulting a woman who required medical treatment of her injuries, according to Cumberland Police.

Robert Michael Washington, 44, was charged with first- and second-degree assault before being jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center on $3,000 bond set by a district court commissioner.

Police said a warrant was obtained for the arrest after officers responded to a medical facility where the victim, who reportedly lived with Washington at an undisclosed location, was being treated for injuries suffered in the alleged assault.