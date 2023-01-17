Cumberland man charged with embezzlement from Queen City Drive employer

Jan. 17—CUMBERLAND — A city man is awaiting trial on embezzlement charges after a Queen City Drive business determined he was making "significantly more money than his co-workers," according to Cumberland Police.

An internal audit and investigation by the unnamed business led to Shakur Maliq Trimble, 22, being charged with a felony of theft scheme up to $25,000 and a misdemeanor charge of embezzlement and misappropriation of funds.

Electronic court documents related to the Jan. 9 complaint show the alleged offenses took place over the past year.

Trimble was issued a criminal summons Monday before being released to await trial in district court.